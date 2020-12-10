Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$41.44 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

