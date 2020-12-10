Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27,850.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,086.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 90,864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

