Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $87,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 86,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $332.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

