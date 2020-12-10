Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

