Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE SWX opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 36.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

