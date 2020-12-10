Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.