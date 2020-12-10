Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (SOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SOLI opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Thursday. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 698 ($9.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of £54.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 592.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.39.

Get Solid State plc (SOLI.L) alerts:

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Company Profile

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State plc (SOLI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.