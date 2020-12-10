Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (SOLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SOLI opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Thursday. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 698 ($9.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of £54.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 592.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 585.39.
Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Company Profile
