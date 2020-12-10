SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

SEDG stock opened at $271.76 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 15,169 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,573.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,936 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,772. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

