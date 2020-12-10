SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.68%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

