SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $1.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.46. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $62.04 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.68%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 394,036 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.