SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl Sells 1,073 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Torsten Kreindl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $93,450.00.

SiTime stock opened at $102.02 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

