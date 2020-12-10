SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITC. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

SITC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

