Silverway (SLV) Reaches Market Cap of $1,287.81

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,287.81 and $131.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,250.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.41 or 0.01448769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00078230 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00013607 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

