Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

