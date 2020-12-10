SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $2,328,000.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

