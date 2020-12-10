Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of SRG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.