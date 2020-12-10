Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $0.61

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Secret has a market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $975,909.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00513864 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00848752 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

