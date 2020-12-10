Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.82.

NYSE MA opened at $336.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.38 and a 200-day moving average of $322.13. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

