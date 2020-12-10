Scrypta 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $85,618.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006315 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008621 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,096,697 coins and its circulating supply is 15,096,697 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

