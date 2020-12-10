Scotiabank Raises Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$4.50

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

PEY opened at C$2.79 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$460.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.