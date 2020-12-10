Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

