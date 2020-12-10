Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

