SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.37.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
