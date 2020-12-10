salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $245.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Shares of CRM opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock worth $111,242,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,209,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

