salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $189,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 54,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 950,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,861 shares of company stock worth $111,242,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $220.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.58. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

