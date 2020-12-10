RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.28 ($46.21).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

