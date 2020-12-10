Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

