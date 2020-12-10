Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 299 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 299 price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 367.43.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.