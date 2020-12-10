Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$33.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) alerts:

RCH opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,940.62.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.