Reviewing MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 171.54% 26.20% 14.24% Ellington Financial -22.63% 10.00% 2.00%

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital and Ellington Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.43 $100.98 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $159.90 million 4.09 $59.24 million $1.82 8.20

MMA Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ellington Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MMA Capital and Ellington Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats MMA Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; and residential mortgage loans. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; equity investments in mortgage originators; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. Ellington Financial LLC was founded in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

