Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $355,821.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $355,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retail Value alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

NYSE RVI opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 252,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.