Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.