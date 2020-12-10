Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Westpac Banking Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WBK opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.2182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.