Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (RNWH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.33 on March 5th

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RNWH opened at GBX 531.76 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £417.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.16. Renew Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 304 ($3.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86.

Get Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.