Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (REDD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.40 on January 29th

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £610.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Redde Northgate plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 195.66.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

