Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $471,736.95 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.