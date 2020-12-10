Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George bought 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

