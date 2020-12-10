QunQun Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $556,567.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00436953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00025465 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

