QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.72.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,649.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.