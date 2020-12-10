Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.41 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $250.18 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

