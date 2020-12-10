Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

PLAY opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

