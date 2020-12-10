Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for (BF.B) Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BF.B)

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (BF.B) in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for (BF.B)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of (BF.B) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of (BF.B) in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of (BF.B) stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. (BF.B) has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. (BF.B)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

