Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.03.

Shares of CMA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Comerica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

