PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

