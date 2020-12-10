Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.79. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

