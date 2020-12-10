Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,018 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of MicroStrategy worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $286.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,385.08 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $358.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

