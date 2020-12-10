Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 123,563 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,563 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 166,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.