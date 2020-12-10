Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

