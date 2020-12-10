Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,974,253. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

