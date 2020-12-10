Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $152.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

